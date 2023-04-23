9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $440.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.23. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

