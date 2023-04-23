The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $179.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

