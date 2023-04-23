OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 19,874 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,874 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,385,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $62.51 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

