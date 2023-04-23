Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 636,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after buying an additional 516,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,180,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

