Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $249,000 in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.
Wolfspeed Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $125.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.
Wolfspeed Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
