Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 220 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Markel Stock Down 2.0 %
Markel stock opened at $1,329.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,299.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,290.56. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,483.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.
Markel Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markel (MKL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.