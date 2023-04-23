Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

