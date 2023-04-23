General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $225.02 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.43 and a 200-day moving average of $236.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

