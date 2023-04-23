JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 142,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $2,878,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 195,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,697,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after purchasing an additional 39,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.