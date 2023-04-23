ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of HP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

