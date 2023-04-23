Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1,390.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $225.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 350,688 shares of company stock valued at $69,427,664 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.36.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

