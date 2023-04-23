Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 114.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $230.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.40 and a 200 day moving average of $189.46. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

