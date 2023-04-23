Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $185.52 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

