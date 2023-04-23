Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $176.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

