Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.29. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.