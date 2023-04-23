Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 86,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pool by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $343.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $429.53.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.80%.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

