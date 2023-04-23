Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 343.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Chart Industries worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

Shares of GTLS opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 227.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Stories

