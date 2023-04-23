Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.59.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ROK opened at $275.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.