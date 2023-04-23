ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

