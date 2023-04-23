iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,728 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.