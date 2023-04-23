Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 391 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Activity

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

