Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Toro by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Toro by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Toro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Toro by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

