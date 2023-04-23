Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 479.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,980,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.