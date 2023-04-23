Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,901,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $52,754,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 514,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

ES stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.30. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.