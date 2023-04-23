Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

