Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

