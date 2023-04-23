ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $228.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.64. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,616,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

