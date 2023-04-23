IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $495.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

