Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $320.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.