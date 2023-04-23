Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $43.22 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

