Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

