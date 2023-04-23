Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $125.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.