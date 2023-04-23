CX Institutional Acquires 52,028 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,028 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 180.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

