First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

