CX Institutional Takes $2.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,580,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 146.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 73,202 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 99,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XHB opened at $69.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $943.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

