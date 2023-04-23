Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.10-$6.22 EPS.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42. The company has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.18.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

