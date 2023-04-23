CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

