CX Institutional Sells 5,212 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

Whirlpool Stock Performance

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

