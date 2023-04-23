CX Institutional Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,781,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 138.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,062,000.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $126.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.77. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $98.88 and a 52 week high of $135.96.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

