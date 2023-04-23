CX Institutional Invests $1.42 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

