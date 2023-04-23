CX Institutional Invests $1.42 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 212.3% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after buying an additional 1,212,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,008,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 1,150,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 803.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,549 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at $840,835,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,508,214 shares of company stock valued at $33,312,828. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

