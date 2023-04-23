13,130 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $42,940,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 199,698 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after buying an additional 186,123 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after acquiring an additional 165,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 987.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157,072 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,209.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atkore Stock Down 4.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $126.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average of $121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The company had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

