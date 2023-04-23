Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 28,782 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $42,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,471,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,020,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Stock Up 0.2 %

CHE stock opened at $566.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $569.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.