CX Institutional Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

