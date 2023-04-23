CX Institutional Buys New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

CX Institutional bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3,611.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,923 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 73.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after buying an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.