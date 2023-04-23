CX Institutional Buys New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

CX Institutional bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3,611.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,923 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 73.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after buying an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
UGI Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.
UGI Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on UGI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
UGI Profile
UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
