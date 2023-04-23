CX Institutional Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CX Institutional decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after buying an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,771 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,330,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.57 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

