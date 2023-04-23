Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,732 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.31% of Adient worth $43,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,885,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 66,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,317,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 229,842 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

