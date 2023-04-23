Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 134,346 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,346 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.20% of Dynavax Technologies worth $43,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $184.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

