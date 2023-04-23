Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $45.78 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,929 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $45,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPN opened at $108.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.23. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $143.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 247.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

