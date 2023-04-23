Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $45.31 Million Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,023,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,305,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Macerich as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter worth about $7,260,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Macerich by 1,238.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 584,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 540,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Macerich by 40.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 531,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Price Performance

MAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.66%.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.